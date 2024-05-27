‘BJP’s only purpose is to grab power at any cost’

Shimla: The only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Prime Minister Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices, bribe legislators and mislead people in the name of God to achieve their purpose, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Monday.

“Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power,” the Congress general secretary said while addressing a poll rally in Chamba for party’s Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma.

Addressing another rally in Kangra district, she spoke about the Himachal’s political turmoil that took place in February-March and alleged that legislators were given Rs 100 crore each by the BJP. In the past two years, two major incidents took place in Himachal which reflected the true face of the Congress and the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi said. “One was the worst monsoon disaster last year when every Congress leader and worker was on the ground while the BJP was seen nowhere. The second incident was the political turmoil created by the BJP which tried to topple the elected government...legislators were given Rs 100 crore each, hidden like thieves in the night and taken to a hotel in Chandigarh,”

she added. The BJP government at the Centre was apathetic towards Himachal and did not give a penny for relief works during the disaster and even stopped the funds which were due as the people had voted for the Congress in the Assembly polls, she said.