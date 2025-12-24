BJP’s national working president Nitin Nabin leads roadshow in Patna

Patna: BJP’s national working president Nitin Nabin, who arrived in his home state Bihar on Tuesday for the first time after assuming the charge last week, led a roadshow here on Tuesday.

The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport and culminated at Miller High School ground, close to the state BJP headquarters at Birchand Patel Marg, a party leader said.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi, Nabin stood atop a vehicle bedecked with flowers and cut-outs of the lotus, the party’s poll symbol.

The roadshow passed through Sheikhpura More, the Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar, and the income tax roundabout and culminated at Miller High School ground.

All of them were seen waving at the hundreds of BJP supporters who gathered on two sides of the road.

People showered flower petals on Nabin’s cavalcade and raised slogan - ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Nabin, who took charge as the BJP’s national working president in New Delhi on December 15, offered prayers at the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar during the roadshow, the party leader said.

He also addressed BJP workers at the Miller High School ground.

Posters and hoardings were put up, and several stages erected for cultural programmes along the route from the airport to the Miller High School ground.

Security has been tightened across Patna in view of the BJP’s programme.