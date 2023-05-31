BJP’s month-long mass connect programme begins across India

New Delhi/mumbai: Union ministers and senior organisational members of the BJP will fan out across the country as part of its month-long mass connect exercise to mark the Modi government’s ninth anniversary in what is also seen as the ruling party’s mega outreach to drum up support as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.



Campaign in-charge Tarun Chugh told reporters Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the exercise with a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday. The drive, though, began from Tuesday and will continue till June 30. Chugh said senior party leaders will address 51 rallies across the country. Modi may address more such public meetings besides the likes of Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The BJP national general secretary claimed that it will be the biggest such mass connect programme. He said Modi will also address a “digital rally” to connect with party members and people. A total of 500 public meetings will be held at the Lok Sabha-level and party members will connect with over five lakh eminent families — around 1,000 in every Lok Sabha constituency — across the country, Chugh said.

The party has divided the 543 Lok Sabha seats into 144 clusters, each having three to four constituencies.

Two senior party leaders, including ministers, will spend eight days in every cluster and hold various public connect programmes with different segments of society, including beneficiaries of government schemes, and present the government’s report card on good governance and the poor’s welfare, he said. With the Congress running a campaign claiming that the government’s nine years have been marked by incompetence and failures, Chugh hit back, saying the UPA’s 10-year rule was mired in scams and scandals while the Modi government is known for its “zero tolerance” for corruption.

The opposition has sunk in dejection and frustration, he said.

The month-long drive will see BJP workers reach households at the booth level to highlight the government’s successes and seek people’s support. The BJP also launched a mobile number (9090902024) for people to show their support to the party by giving a missed call.

One of the campaigns during the period will be “Vikas Tirth (pilgrimage to development)”, he said, adding that party workers will visit the marks of development such as new roads, institutes and other resources built by the central government in every Lok Sabha constituency. Chugh said the party has identified over 16 lakh members for carrying out the exercise, which will touch every booth.