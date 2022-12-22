BJP's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to continue in Rajasthan

Jaipur/New Delhi: Hours after deciding to suspend its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Rajasthan in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, the BJP said it will go ahead with its plan of holding public meetings in assembly constituencies while following the COVID-19 protocol.



BJP state president Satish Poonia said there was some confusion regarding the Jan Aakrosh Yatra which has been cleared now and the Jan Aakrosh Sabhas (meetings) will take place as per the schedule.

Earlier, the party had announced to suspend the yatra. With an eye on the Assembly polls due next year in Rajasthan, BJP chief J P Nadda launched the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the Congress-ruled state to corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance on December 1.

"The BJP has suspended Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases. For the BJP, people come first before politics. For us the safety of people, their health is priority," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh had said in New Delhi. A few hours later, BJP state president Satish Poonia said there was some confusion regarding suspension of the yatra but the public meetings will continue.

"Against the misrule of the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatras took place from December 1 to 14. Under this yatra, we have directly and indirectly reached out to two crore people," he said. "So far, Jan Aakrosh sabhas have been organised in 41 assembly constituencies. Since there is no advisory of the central and state governments, there was some confusion, the confusion was about suspending yatras but our public meetings will take place," he said in a video statement here.

He said the Covid protocol will be followed in the public meetings and the meetings will continue till there is any advisory from the central and state governments. Amid a spurt in Covid cases, Prime Minister on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.