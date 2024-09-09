BJP’s Haryana vice president GL Sharma joins Congress

Chandigarh: BJP’s state vice president and Brahmin community’s strong leader from Gurugram GL Sharma joined Congress on Sunday.



More than 250 office bearers and thousands of workers of BJP and different

worganisations also took membership of Congress along with GL Sharma.

Everyone expressed faith in the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress State President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

MP Deepender Hooda was also present on this occasion. He made hundreds of leaders who left BJP and other parties from Gurugram, Jhajjar and Rohtak join the party by making them wear Congress’s turban.

Sharma has been the chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation in the Haryana government.

Hooda said the joining of new colleagues in the Congress will give new energy to the organisation.

“This will strengthen the wave to oust the BJP from power,” he said.

Hooda assured all the leaders joining the party to give them full respect and place in the Congress.