‘BJP’s fear of defeat prompting hasty moves’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP has realised its defeat in Haryana, which is why it is making announcements in haste to fool the people, but the people are not going to fall into its trap now.



He said the public will take revenge for 10 years of atrocities from BJP in the elections and this time will form the Congress government in the state. Hooda was talking to the media after INLD district president from Panipat Rajpal Rode joined the Congress. Hooda welcomed Rajpal Rode into the party and assured him of full respect. Hooda said the Congress family is continuously expanding, and with the joining of new people, the wave of change of power in the state is gaining more strength.

Hooda reacted to the slight increase in wages of Kaushal Nigam employees as per the government policy. He said the BJP has made Haryana the number one state in unemployment, as more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. “But instead of filling these vacant posts, the government is filling the posts through Kaushal Nigam on contract,” he said.

“Employees in Kaushal Nigam barely get a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. The income of a Kaushal worker is even less than a daily wage labourer. By making a small increase in it, the government is playing a dirty joke with the skilled workers,” he said.

Hooda said that by ending permanent recruitments, BJP has pushed the youth into a contract system in which there is no assurance of employment.