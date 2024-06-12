BJP’s Assembly strength hits 161 as five MLAs take oath in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Five MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who won in the recent bypolls in Gujarat, took oath of office in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The newly-elected legislators, including four Congress turncoats, were administered oath by Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in his office in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an official release stated.

In the Assembly elections held in December 2022, the BJP retained power by winning a record 156 out of 182 seats, and now, with five more MLAs in its fold, the party’s strength has risen to 161.

MLAs Arjun Modhwadia, CJ Chavda, Arvind Ladani, Chiragkumar Patel and Dharmendrasinh Vaghela took

the oath.