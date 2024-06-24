BJP’s Assembly election campaign takes off

Chandigarh: All set for the upcoming Assembly elections, Haryana BJP with its key leaders has stepped into election mode. The party has started preparations for victory in the Assembly elections by organising a civic felicitation ceremony for its election in-charges and leaders.



Addressing the crowd of workers gathered at the civic felicitation in Rohtak, Assembly Election In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan said there are 19,812 booths, 7,212 villages, and 22 districts in Haryana, but only 100 days remain for the Assembly elections. He stated that the Congress should give up the idea of looting the state again by forming the government in Haryana, as BJP is going to form the government in the state for the third time in a row. Pradhan urged the workers to take a pledge to form the BJP government in Haryana for the third time. The Union minister asserted that they will not let the looting, anti-Dalit, and nepotism rule of Congress come back. Therefore, he encouraged all BJP workers to unite from that day onward to form the BJP government in Haryana for the third time.

Haryana BJP election co-incharge and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb mentioned that for the last four months, Congress has been spreading the rumor that the government will change in Haryana. However, BJP and the people of the state have decided they won’t let a father-son government be formed in the state.

Union power and urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in his address, said that Congress used tricks in the Lok Sabha elections, and some people got trapped in their words. He warned that Congress would adopt such tricks in the Assembly elections as well and might come up with new falsehoods, but advised the voters to be careful.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that the country is progressing robustly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and Haryana will follow suit. He confidently stated that the BJP government will be formed for the third time in Haryana, with the journey starting

from Rohtak.