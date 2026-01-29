BJP’s arrogance broke tradition, it’s extremely ominous: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched into a diatribe against the ruling BJP on Wednesday, accusing it of hurting Sanatan traditions after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati left the Magh Mela in Prayagraj without taking a holy dip at the Sangam.

The seer left the fair ground “with a heavy heart”, ending his sit-in protest outside the Shankaracharya camp since January 18 over allegedly being prevented by the local administration from taking a holy dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati river -- on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. mpost