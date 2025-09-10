BJP’s arithmetical victory both moral & political defeat: Congress

New Delhi: The BJP’s “arithmetical” victory in the vice presidential election is both a “moral and political defeat” for the ruling party, the Congress said on Tuesday and asserted that the Opposition stood united in the election with “most respectable” performance.

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan was elected the next vice president of India as he bagged 452 votes against the Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy’s 300, winning the contest with a bigger than expected margin.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended best wishes to Radhakrishnan on securing victory in the election, while also expressing sincere gratitude to Reddy for being the “united Opposition’s joint candidate” and for his spirited and principled fight.

“This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and democracy,” Kharge said on X.

“We hope the new Vice President-elect will uphold the highest ethos of Parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space and dignity for the Opposition, and not succumb to pressures of the ruling dispensation,” the Congress chief said.

The vice president, the second highest constitutional office in the order of precedence, must be revitalised to reflect independence, fairness, and strength in safeguarding democratic values, Kharge said.

“We must also remember why this election was necessitated. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly on the very day he chaired the opening of the Monsoon Session—an exit still unexplained and unceremonious,” he said.

“As we move forward, transparency, accountability, and respect for Constitutional positions must guide our institutions in letter and spirit,” Kharge said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that the Opposition stood united for the vice presidential election.

“Its performance has undeniably been most respectable. Its joint candidate Justice (retd) B Sudarshan Reddy secured 40 per cent of the vote. In 2022, the Opposition had received 26 per cent of the vote in the vice presidential elections,” Ramesh said.

“The BJP’s arithmetical victory is really both a moral and political defeat. The ideological battle continues undiminished,” Ramesh said.

Congress’ whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, “Justice Sudershan Reddy garu secured 300 votes (40 per cent) in the VP elections. We in the INDIA alliance will continue to stand united for.”