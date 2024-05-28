BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim ‘bakwas’, won’t cross 200 seats: Cong Prez Mallikarjun Kharge

Chandigarh: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim as “bakwas”, or nonsense, and said the party will not cross 200 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Kharge said the BJP’s seats were declining as compared to the last elections while the Congress and the INDIA bloc were making gains.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has been claiming that it will get over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Replying to a question on it, Kharge asked the basis of such claims by the BJP.

“When your (seats) are declining and ours are increasing. Forget ‘400 paar’, it is ‘bakwas’. They cannot even form the government and will not go beyond 200 seats,” Kharge said. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “non-existent” in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana and “not strong” in Karnataka.

“You are weak in Maharashtra, while in West Bengal and Odisha, there is a fight. How are you getting 400 seats?” he asked.

Replying to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s jibe that Kharge “will lose his job” after Congress’s defeat in the elections, Kharge said, “I joined politics not for doing a job. I have been in politics to serve (people) since childhood, almost for as many years now as (PM Narendra) Modi’s age,” the Congress leader said.

Shah should think about his own job after June 4, Kharge added. Kharge said the drug problem in Punjab is the biggest challenge for the future of Punjab, and added that youths in the state are frustrated.

“Because of this, the law and order situation is deteriorating day by day. After selling land, farmers are sending their children abroad, so that they do not fall prey to drugs. Each one is forced to migrate as employment opportunities are not available,” the Congress president said.

Notably, there is an AAP government in Punjab. The Congress and the AAP, which are the constituents of the INDIA bloc, are fighting the Lok Sabha polls separately

in Punjab.