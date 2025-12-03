‘BJP–RSS plan unified outreach ahead of UP election 2027’

Lucknow: Facing a politically challenging landscape marked by shifting caste equations, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS have launched a coordinated effort to reinforce social unity and political reach in Uttar Pradesh before the 2027 Assembly elections.

A high-level strategy meeting at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow has set the tone for a tighter alignment between governance and grassroots mobilisation.

The closed-door discussion was chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers, several Cabinet members and senior Sangh functionaries. According to insiders, the core message was clear: governance delivery and organisational efforts must move together with precision.

A senior leader who participated in the meeting said the focus was to ensure that people directly experience the government’s performance and the party’s engagement. “Every initiative on the ground must reflect both our governance intent and ideological commitment,” he said. “People must feel performance and participation from both the government and the organisation.”

During the interaction, ministers were told to intensify district visits, enhance public accessibility and resolve grievances without delay. “We should be more visible, more accessible and more accountable at the district level,” a minister quoted Santosh as saying.

The BJP is also tightening its electoral machinery with an aggressive push to clean and verify voter lists at booth level, aiming to eliminate discrepancies early in the election cycle. Positions that have remained vacant in commissions, corporations and state boards will be filled soon to sharpen governance and give committed party workers greater responsibility in public-facing roles.

The Sangh, meanwhile, is preparing a large Hindu convention in Lucknow in January as part of its centenary celebrations, an event viewed as a cultural push to build cohesion among different communities within the Hindu fold. “Our effort is to ensure social harmony and unity among all sections of Hindu society. The organisation and the government will work together on this cultural responsibility,” an RSS functionary said.