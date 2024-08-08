BJP working like real estate company: Akhilesh Yadav on Waqf bill

Lucknow: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is just an excuse to sell land in the interest of BJP members, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday and claimed that the saffron party was working like a real estate company. He also suggested that the BJP rename itself to the "Bharatiya Zameen Party". In a post on X, Yadav said the bill that seeks to amend provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, were merely an excuse.

"The target is to sell defence, railway, Nazul land. Waqf board lands are just another link in the chain of 'schemes for the benefit of BJP members' after defence land, railway land, Nazul land," he said in Hindi. "Why doesn't the BJP openly write: 'Issued in the interest of BJP members'," Yadav added. "A guarantee should be provided in writing that Waqf Board lands will not be sold." Attacking the saffron party, Yadav said the BJP was working like a real estate company.

He added, "It should change its name by writing 'zameen (land)' in place of 'janata (people)' -- Bharatiya Zameen Party." Yadav has already announced that the Samajwadi Party would oppose the bill, accusing the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims. "The BJP's only work is to divide Hindus and Muslims, snatch the rights of Muslim brothers and work on how to snatch the rights given to them in the Constitution," he had said.

The bill, which seeks to amend the law governing Waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present law, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. It also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.