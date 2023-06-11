BJP working for upliftment of India & welfare of humanity at large: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed India’s progress and its strong stance against adversaries during his address to BJP workers at a tiffin meeting held in the Cantt Assembly constituency. CM Yogi emphasised the BJP’s commitment to uplifting India and promoting global welfare.



Highlighting the country’s secure borders, CM Yogi stated: “If today’s India knows how to maintain a friendship, it also knows how to answer an enemy.”

He contrasted the prevailing sense of mistrust and anger towards the government before 2014 with the progress witnessed in the past nine years. Large-scale agitations were rampant in India at that time, but now people feel the nation’s advancement, and India’s reputation has improved worldwide. CM Yogi arrived in Varanasi for a two-day tour, where he expressed his satisfaction during the tiffin meeting. He attributed the changing face of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiration and announced that tiffin meetings were being organised across all state assemblies to foster a sense of belonging among BJP workers towards the party’s ideology and organisation.

Drawing attention to India’s economic growth, CM Yogi declared: “Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and within the next two to three years, it is poised to become the third largest.”

He lauded the transformation of Kashmir from a troubled region riddled with terrorism to a path of peace. Yogi also commended the BJP-led governments in North-eastern states for their progress and newfound confidence, as they have overcome the peak of militancy. Additionally, he highlighted the significant reduction in Naxalism activities, which now remains confined to only a few districts, down from 120 districts previously affected.