BJP workers storm Bihar Cong HQ over ‘abusive language’ targeting PM

Patna: The issue of the alleged abuse hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar spilled out on the streets on Friday when BJP workers stormed the state Congress headquarters, prompting the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha to declare “truth always triumphs”.

While the person who had allegedly screamed expletives into the mic at Darbhanga two days ago was arrested, BJP workers in the state capital staged a march to the Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, and clashed with their counterparts in the Opposition party.

“We will not tolerate the insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi, his party and alliance

partners will have to apologise,” said state minister Nitin Nabin who had led the procession from the BJP office, situated a couple of kilometres from Sadaqat Ashram.

Gandhi, who was in Gopalganj, about 120 kms away, and is likely to be in Patna on Monday when the Yatra will conclude, came out with an X post in Hindi, indirectly referring to the clash.

“Violence and falsehood stand no chance before truth and non-violence. Indulge in assault and vandalism to your heart’s content. We will continue our fight to

protect the truth and the Constitution. Truth always triumphs! (Satyamev Jayate)”, wrote Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot, who is accompanying Gandhi, was more blunt.