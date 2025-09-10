BJP worker who questioned Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship appears before ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recorded the statement of Karnataka BJP functionary S Vignesh Shishir, who has alleged in court that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship.

Shishir, prior to going into the ED headquarters in the capital, informed journalists that he was called under Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency, he stated, had requested documents and proof he asserts he has evidence of his claim. Sources in the ED confirmed that his evidence has been placed on record formally.

“I have with me important records, documents and even video evidence,” Shishir claimed but declined to present details in public. As per FEMA rules, the ED probes suspected foreign exchange law violations by individuals or firms.

The controversy is due to a public interest litigation filed by Shishir in the Allahabad High Court, claiming that because Gandhi purportedly holds foreign citizenship, he is not qualified to stand for election in India.

He had produced emails and records from British authorities to substantiate his allegation.

Noting his appeal, the Lucknow bench of the High Court had on August 30 directed the Union government to give him round-the-clock protection, noting that he was constantly threatened when trying to pursue a case against a “powerful person”.

Shishir has also deposed in court that he had earlier gone to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and submitted evidence to support his claim. The High Court has now fixed the case for further hearing on October 9.