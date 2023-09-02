BJP worker shot dead at Union Min’s residence in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was fatally shot inside the residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore in Dubagga, Lucknow.



The victim has been identified as Vinay Srivastava, and the circumstances surrounding the incident have sparked a swift and thorough investigation by the authorities.

The grim incident unfolded when Vinay Srivastava was shot in the head, leading to his tragic demise.

The firearm allegedly used in the incident is reported to belong to Vikas Kishore, the son of the the BJP Minister, who is Member of Parliament from Mohanlalganj.

Local law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident and have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings suggest that the pistol involved in the shooting is owned by Kishore.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, while addressing the media, claimed that his son was not present at the residence during the incident, as he was in Delhi at the time.

Minister Kishore expressed his deep condolences for the deceased, describing Vinay Srivastava as a “very good boy” who had been associated with his son since 2017.

Minister Kishore emphasised that he had promptly contacted the commissioner upon learning of the incident and urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.

He called for strict action against anyone found guilty in the case. The residence where the incident occurred was occupied primarily by the son, Vikas Kishore, and his friends.

The friends often stayed at the residence together. Vikas Kishore, had been in Delhi since 4.30 pm Sunday.

Local authorities have assured an impartial inquiry into the tragic incident.

“The police are actively pursuing leads and conducting interviews with individuals who were present at the residence during the time of the shooting,” the minister said.

As investigations continue, the incident has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Uttar Pradesh, and it remains a matter of great concern for all stakeholders involved.

The police are working tirelessly to uncover the truth and bring those responsible for this shocking act of violence to justice.