BJP won’t make Nitish CM, instead give post to some ‘chela’, claims Kharge

Hajipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that if the NDA returns to power in Bihar, the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the chief minister, and instead give the post to some ‘chela’ of the saffron party.

Addressing his maiden Bihar election rally at Raja Pakar in Vaishali district, around 40 km from headquarters Hajipur, Kharge lambasted Kumar for allegedly betraying the legacy of socialist icons like Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur and joining hands with “anti-women” BJP, which he said is a believer of ‘Manu Smriti’.

“Nitish Kumar is sitting in the lap of the BJP, which believes in Manu Smriti. He has given up on JP, Lohia and Thakur. He cannot champion the cause of Dalits, OBCs and EBCs,” he claimed.

“But Nitish Kumar is not aware that after the elections, the BJP is not going to make him the CM again and instead, it will give the post to some ‘chela’ (foot soldier) of theirs,” Kharge said, in a bid to drive a wedge between the saffron party and the JD(U).

Kharge alleged that Dalits are being intimidated and threatened across the country, including Bihar.

“Modi and Nitish have no concern for Dalits at all, they only care about their chairs. That is why all of us need to stay vigilant and not compromise on our self-respect,” he said.

Kharge mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out an intensive campaign in the state “as if it were his son’s wedding”. “The PM has time to tour the world but not to take stock of the state of affairs in his country, where he is seen only at the time of elections. You can see Modi roaming through the streets of a city even during

municipal polls.