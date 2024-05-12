‘BJP won’t be able to win Odisha in next 10 years’

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that the BJP would not be able to win Odisha in the next 10 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday claimed his BJD would return to power for the sixth consecutive time after the Assembly elections.

Patnaik was reacting to PM Narendra Modi telling an election rally earlier in the day that the swearing-in ceremony of a “BJP chief minister” will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10. “Nothing will happen on June 10. BJP will not be able to win the hearts of the people in the next 10 years, forget about June 10,” the chief minister said, maintaining that the BJD will form the government in Odisha for the sixth consecutive time. He also questioned why Biju Patnaik was not being considered for Bharat Ratna.

“There are so many brave sons of Odisha, a few of whom you spoke about today. Don’t any of them, including Biju Patnaik, deserve the Bharat Ratna?” Patnaik asked, noting that the Centre has given the honour to several persons recently.

He said the people of Odisha remember the promises Modi and the BJP made to the people in 2014 and 2019, and they have also seen the BJD government for the last 24 years. Patnaik said while Rs 1,000 crore was allotted by the Centre for promoting Sanskrit, no money was given for Odia even when it is a

classical language.