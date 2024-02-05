BJP will win all LS seats in Himachal: Nadda

Shimla:Winding-up his two-day visit, BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday expressed confidence over his party winning all four seats in Himachal Pradesh to repeat its performance of 2014 and 2019 in making Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time consecutively.



Nadda, who held a meeting with party leaders, MLAs, sitting MPs and various party units to gear-up organisation for the upcoming Parliamentary polls, said Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic leadership , achievements of the NDA government and increased faith of the country in him, leaves no doubt about the BJP’s stellar performance in the elections.

Earlier in the day, he drove to Brijeshwari Temple in Kangra and offered his prayers.

BJP State President Rajeev Bindal said Bharatiya Janata Party has several going out-reach campaigns in the state of which one “Gaon Chalo abhiyan” has become very popular .Nadda ji reviewed the programme and gave his suggestions as to how to strengthen it.

‘The meeting discussed how to strengthen the booths, how to make the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program more effective and decided to ensure a meeting of every booth in the Mann Ki Baat program, that is, how the achievements of the Narendra Modi govt should reach above ground zero,’ he said.

Nadda also asked the partymen to apprise the people about designs of the Congress making false programmes and also the INDIA bloc –which had already collapsed before its take off. The sole purpose of the INDIA bloc is to protect properties and save the families. The BJP cadres must give information about the negative policies of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Dr. Bindal said that the party has started a joining campaign to include people in party from state to divisional level, in which today retired IAS officer Jagdish Chand Sharma was formally inducted into the party by BJP National President JP Nadda. Dr. Bindal said that all the guidelines regarding the way in which the organisation has to move forward to win all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh in 2024 were given in today’s meeting and the organisation will complete its tasks in due course of time, such a state organisation assured the National President.

In this meeting, there was a special discussion on various campaigns like New Voter Conference, Senior Worker Contact Campaign, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and Beneficiary Contact Campaign.