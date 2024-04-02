BJP will win all 4 seats in Himachal: Kangana

Shimla: From Bollywood’s glamour world to Mandi’s tough electoral battle, the ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut on Monday declared at Mandi that the BJP will win all four seats and add up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of 400-plus seats to form the next government.



Kangana reached Mandi to attend a meeting of the BJP’s Parliamentary body where former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal introduced her to the party office-bearers and prominent workers.

Some senior party leaders keeping their distance from Monday's meeting sends worries to the BJP about opposition to fielding her from Mandi without taking other ticket aspirants into confidence.

Veteran BJP leader and former MP Maheshwar Singh and former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda did not attend the meeting. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has been holding secret meetings with leaders who were upset with the party sending Bollywood stars to the election.

She later also went to the Mano-tea stall of the BJP and interacted with the people of Mandi and spoke in chaste Mandyali to strike a close chord with Mandi citizens and party workers.

She admitted that the battle in Mandi is tough and everyone has to work hard and support her in getting a record leave in Mandi and don’t let her nose be cut.

Kangana also took the blessings of Mata Bhimakali and prayed for her victory.

She said that few small victories would be achieved in the name of Modi (Prime Minister) but the Center wanted her to prove that people of Mandi adore her as daughter and sister.

“The party wanted her to contest in UP but she asked for sending her to Mandi to serve her own people. Now after getting the ticket, the Center is seeing how big a margin Kangana wins. In such a situation, there should be a victory by a big margin” she said

Kangana said: “Our cultural consciousness is Lord Shri Ram. There have been many governments till date but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has awakened this consciousness.”

She also lashed out at the congress for disrespecting the sisters and daughters of Mandi and asked the party workers to teach them a lesson.

“We all are the army of Shri Ram. Narendra Modi is a part of Shri Ram Chandra Bhagwan, with whose blessings every pending work is being done in India. All of you want to guide me. Please forgive me if I make any mistakes. I will prove my work when I am elected and start serving you. I know how to work hard that is what the film industry has taught me,” she said.