BJP will win again for development of Shimla MC, says Anurag Thakur

Shimla: Joining the BJP campaign for the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll slated for May 2, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur held a series of public meetings and roadshows for the party candidates and expressed confidence that the BJP will win again in the Corporation for the development of Shimla.



Highlighting the development work done by the BJP government and its led Municipal Corporation, Thakur said: “All the candidates of BJP are contesting the elections with full enthusiasm. We have made up our minds. We are going among the public regarding our development work and the failures of the Congress.”

“Whatever development is being seen in Shimla today, it is due to the BJP. Earlier Shimla’s roads were narrow, there was a problem with water, there was the problem of filth and there was no development. The Prime Minister has not given any Rs 5-10 crores but 6,500 crore for the smart cities of Shimla and Dharamshala,” he reminded

The widening of roads that now everyone was seeing was done by the BJP.

The parking facilities for cars, the parking facilities in different wards that you see and the parking facilities for 700 more cars which are going to be built, all these are also BJP’s contributions. Last five years in Shimla unprecedented changes have taken place in the state.