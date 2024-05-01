BJP will tear Constitution apart if it returns to power, says Rahul

Bhopal: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are not common polls, but a battle between two ideologies, claiming that if BJP returns to power, it will tear apart the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, STs and OBCs.



Gandhi made this remark while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind to canvass for Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya who is contesting elections from Bhind-Datial Lok Sabha seat.

While holding a copy of the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, “The ongoing Lok Sabha polls are not normal elections, but a fight between two ideologies.”

“The general castes poor, SCs, STs, and OBCs got several rights because of the Constitution which also gave the people MGNREGA, land rights, white revolution, reservation, and other things. The Congress leader claimed these will disappear If the BJP comes to power”.

The Prime Minister, Amit Shah and their MPs have made up their minds that if they get elected, they will tear apart and throw this book (Constitution), the member of Parliament from Waynad further claimed.

“The BJP wants this book to be thrown away and leave the country for 20-25 billionaires to run,” he said.

Targeting the BJP government over the reservation issue, Rahul asked that if the ruling dispensation is not against it, why is it making privatisation of PSUs, the Railways and other sectors? He claimed that if Congress voted to power regular appointments would be given in government and public sectors and ended the privatisation. Gandhi also claimed that if the Congress came to power, it would make crores of women “lakhpati” through its Mahalaksmi Yojana. Under the scheme, the government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) into the accounts of the women to make them “lakhpati”, he said.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can turn 20-25 industrialists into billionaires, then the Congress will turn crores of women into lakhpatis,” he also said.

BJP has been holding the Bhind Lok Sabha seat reserved for Scheduled caste since 1989. The Saffron Party has fielded Sandhya Rai who is the incumbent MP from this seat. The voting is scheduled for this seat on May 7.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the ruling BJP and PM Narendra Modi over the Agnivieer army recruitment scheme, saying that through the scheme the government has been messing around the future of the youth of the country.