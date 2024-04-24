BJP will stop TMC’s corruption & cut money culture: Amit Shah

Malda/Karandighi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over issues of corruption, including the school jobs scam, and asserted that only the BJP can eradicate corruption and cut money culture of the TMC in the state.

Addressing a rally at Karandighi in the Raiganj constituency, Shah said the party has set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.

“The Calcutta High Court yesterday gave a judgment cancelling thousands of appointments made through the 2016 teacher recruitment test. It is a matter of shame that jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees. They have taken 10 lakhs, and 15 lakhs as bribes for jobs. It means if you do not have 15 lakh rupees, how will you get a job for your brothers and sons?” he said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring the selection process as “null and void.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the high court order “illegal” and said her government will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.