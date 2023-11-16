‘BJP will stop schemes by Cong if they come to power in Raj’

Jaipur: The BJP will stop welfare schemes being run by the Congress government in Rajasthan if they come to power and they will help billionaires, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday as he addressed three back-to-back rallies in the poll-bound state.



He addressed rallies in Taranagar of Churu district, Nohar of Hanumangarh district and Sadulshahar in Sri Ganganagar district.

‘If a BJP government is formed, it will stop schemes being run by the Congress be it the (old) pension scheme, health (insurance scheme), subsidised cylinders or Rs 10,000 annual assistance for women and it will again help billionaires,’ Gandhi told his first public meeting of the day in Taranagar in support of party candidate Narendra Budhania.

But if the Congress is voted back to power in the state, the poor, farmers and small traders will benefit, he said. ‘Farmers’ loans will be waived off. They will be helped, small traders will benefit. This is for you to decide. Do you want Adani’s government or do you want the government of farmers, labourers, youth?’ Gandhi said.

He also took a jib at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s over his poll “guarantees”. ‘Modi’s guarantee means a guarantee for Adani whereas the Congress means a government of farmers, labourers, and youths. This is the difference. You have to decide,’ he told the gathering.

He said the Congress transfers money into the pockets of the poor whereas the BJP puts it in the pockets of Adani.

He alleged the BJP helps Adani who uses it to buy companies abroad, whereas the Congress transfers money into the pockets of farmers.

Later, in a public meeting in Nohar of Hanumangarh district, Gandhi the Congress party government will start the work for caste census as soon as it comes to power at the Centre.

‘The Congress party will conduct a caste survey in Rajasthan and when our government comes at the Centre, I am giving you a guarantee that we will start a caste census the day the Congress party government is formed,’ he said, promising rights and benefits to OBCs proportionate to their population.

Gandhi also said unemployment has gone up under the the Modi government at the Centre has made the youths unemployed.

‘Every youth wants to work for the country but the policies of the Narendra Modi government have destroyed the energy of the youths in the country,’ he said.

The state goes to polls on November 25 and the votes will be counted on December 3.