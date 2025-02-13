BJP will never accept inclusion of Muslims in BC list by T'gana govt: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said the BJP will never accept the inclusion of Muslims in the Backward Classes list by the Telangana government as the party is unequivocally against religion-based reservations.

His comments came a day after the Congress government said it would pass a bill in the assembly soon to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs and send it to the parliament's nod.

"Muslims in the BC list will never be accepted, period. BJP is unequivocally against religious-based reservations. Despite being aware of this, Congress still trying to push it onto the Centre is sheer foolishness," Kumar said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Alleging that Congress lacks sincerity in implementing BC reservations, he said inclusion of Muslims in the Backward Classes category will deprive BCs of their rightful reservations.

If Muslims are included in BCs, the entire Hindu society will revolt, he said.

Saying that Congress will face consequences of its move in the February 27 MLC elections in the state, he said the state government must remove Muslims from the BC list if it is sincere.

As per the "420 promises" made by the Congress before assembly polls in 2023, the Backward Classes must be given 42 per cent reservations, he said.

"The Congress is backtracking on its promises and completely deceiving BCs. I urge all BCs to recognise Congress’ betrayal," he said.

As the Congress government's move to seek parliament's nod for the bill to hike quotas to backward classes to 42 per cent is expected to delay local body polls in the state, Kumar alleged that the government is delaying elections despite knowing that the 15th Finance Commission grants will be halted if the elections are not held as per the norms.

Observing that the Constitution mandates holding local body elections every five years, Kumar asked whether the Congress government would disrespect the very Constitution whose protector Rahul Gandhi claims to be.

"Holding the Constitution in hand is not enough; it must be implemented," he said.

Fear of defeat is the only reason why the Congress regime is not conducting local body elections, he alleged.

The state government has recently said the BCs, including backward Muslims, at 56.33 per cent constitute the largest chunk of population in the state as per the caste survey conducted in the state during November-December last year.

Telangana provides reservations to Muslims in the backward classes category.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday that the state government would pass a bill in the assembly in early March to provide 42 per cent political, education and employment reservation to the OBCs as per the election promise of ruling Congress.

The Congress had announced a 'BC Declaration' before the assembly elections in 2023, promising to increase BC quota to 42 per cent from 23 per cent in local bodies to provide new political leadership positions for them, besides giving 42 per cent reservation in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

Vikramarka said the state government would mount pressure on the Centre to see that the bill passed in the assembly gets Parliament's approval as provision of 42 per cent reservation for OBCs coupled with quotas for other communities would lead to breaching of the 50 per cent cap on reservations.