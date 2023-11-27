BJP will free Telangana from clutches of BRS, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Asserting that the BJP will bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is his party’s resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail.



Addressing an election rally at Mahabubabad, he said, ‘the saffron party considers as its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS... whatever the scams KCR (chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) was involved in here’ would be probed by the BJP government (if elected).

He also promised not to spare those who betrayed Telangana’s poor and youth. “Our resolve is to send the corrupt of BRS to jail.”

Noting that he had the opportunity to interact with many people during three days of campaign in the state, the PM said Telangana people have already resolved to throw out the government of KCR.

Lashing out at the Congress and BRS, the veteran BJP leader held both the parties equally responsible for ‘destroying’ Telangana.

‘the people of Telangana cannot allow another disease after getting rid of one. I have seen this in Telangana everywhere,’ he said.

Telangana’s trust is in BJP and the people of state have decided that the next CM of Telangana will be from BJP, Modi added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The Prime Minister visited the temple at around 8 am.

‘At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians,’ said Modi in a post on ‘X’.

The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on Modi. The Prime Minister arrived at Tirumala on Sunday night.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.