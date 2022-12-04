'BJP will form next govt in Himachal Pradesh'

shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday exuded confidence to form the next government in the state. Back from the party's campaign in Gujarat and Delhi, Thakur was at Dharamshala to attend a review meeting of the party to analyse the emerging trends relating to the state assembly polls held on November 12.

"There are just four days left for the counting of the votes.All surveys and analysis indicate a positive outcome for the BJP. It will be a history in Himachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister said. The meeting of the BJP's top brass was convened at Dharamshala to workout a strategy for the counting day and what the party leaders foresee out of the high voting turnout in the state this time.

BJP national Vice-President Saudan Singh presided over the meeting as party incharge. Avinash Rai Khanna and election co-incharge Devender Rana besides state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap attended the meeting.

All 68 candidates including sitting MLAs and ministers were asked to come out with the details of their feedback in the constituencies.

" I thank the people of the state for having voted overwhelmingly this time as the poll percentage has exceeded the 76 per cent mark for the first time. This was the result of the mobilisation and participation in the electoral process. The campaign and polling have also been very peaceful," the Chief Minister told mediapersons. He rejected the Congress' claims about the party heading for a win. Thakur said the people have voted for the BJP and the party feedback during Sunday's meeting has further strengthened the expectations.

He took a jibe at the Congress, which he said has at least 10 chief ministerial post claimants and everyone making their own calculations. "Let me tell you one thing. Almost every one of them fought their election projecting himself as the probable CM. That clearly shows the lack of confidence among these leaders to fight elections for becoming MLA.It was nothing else but fear of the BJP," he said.