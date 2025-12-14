‘BJP will form govt in West Bengal, TN, repeat in Assam’

Shimla: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of mismanagement, corruption, and failing to properly utilise funds released by the Centre.

Nadda made a strong pitch for the BJP’s return to power in Himachal Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly polls, asserting that only a ‘double engine’ can restore the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh, not a “non-performing” government.

The BJP national president, who earlier in the day laid the foundation stone for the BJP’s new office in the state capital, said there was “no shortage of funds” from the

Union government for Himachal Pradesh, but where the funds are being utilised or even mismanaged is also a pertinent question.

“The Chief Minister has always been blaming and accusing the Centre for not giving funds. But today I have come with full data on the funding provided to the state at various occasions and different projects, including externally aided projects. Whenever funds were demanded, they were given,” he said and read out the details of financial assistance given to the state.

The funds were also given for the disaster relief and infrastructure.

However, there have been instances of misuse, mismanagement, and corruption. Projects are incomplete, funds remain unspent, and governance is ad hoc, said Nadda.

He added, “Treasuries remain closed, key administrative posts are on additional charge, and there is no coordination even within the cabinet.”

Nadda recalled that during the previous Assembly elections, he had cautioned the people not to make the mistake of bringing

Congress to power, because the only path to Himachal’s development is a double-engine governmentt.

Nadda was earlier felicitated by the BJP state unit for the NDA’s historic and landslide victory in Bihar, which he termed a testament to the people’s unshakeable faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the victory in Bihar sends a clear message across the country that those who attempt to run politics on the support of infiltrators have no place in India.

No matter how many marches they stage, the people will reject infiltrators and their supporters.

Nadda said the BJP will win the next election in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and will retain Assam, apart from making gains in Kerala.