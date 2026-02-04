BJP will form govt in Punjab in 2027: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Punjab in 2027, asserting that the change would pave the way for the implementation of all Central government welfare schemes currently operational in Haryana and other BJP-ruled states.



Interacting with the media after attending a programme at Hira Mahal in Nabha, Saini said Punjab and Haryana share close familial, cultural and social ties. “Punjab is like a family to Haryana. The people of both states share common traditions and values,” he said, adding that the people of Punjab have begun to see through what he described as “false promises” made by the AAP and the Congress.

The Haryana CM alleged that while the two parties make tall claims, they have failed to deliver on the ground. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP would form the next government in Punjab.

Raising concerns over the prevailing situation in Punjab, Saini claimed that law and order in the state had deteriorated. He referred to incidents of firing in akharas, a rise in theft cases and growing public insecurity. He also alleged that corruption had increased during the tenure of the AAP and Congress, affecting routine services such as property registration and official documentation.

Contrasting the situation with Haryana, Saini said all promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra had been fulfilled. He pointed out that while the AAP had promised Rs 1,100 per month to women in Punjab, the scheme remains unimplemented. In Haryana, he said, women are receiving Rs 2,100 per month under the Lado Laxmi Yojana. He added that poor families in Haryana are being provided cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 and that people occupying Panchayat land for over 20 years have been granted ownership rights as per rules.