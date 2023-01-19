‘BJP will create new victory records under Nadda’s leadership’

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda Wednesday along with other state leaders and congratulated him over his tenure being extended by a year.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party has had many achievements under Nadda’s presidency and exuded confidence that it will continue in the future.

Later, Thakur said that he along with other office bearers of the BJP called on Nadda.

“During this, we congratulated Nadda ji on the extension of his tenure. The party will continue to achieve new milestones under the able leadership of respected Nadda ji,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Himachal Pradesh chief minister said it is a matter of pride for every Himachali that the son of the hill state is leading the biggest party in the world.

“It is a matter of pleasure that the tenure of Jagat Prakash Nadda ji, who has excellent organizational ability and takes everyone along, has been extended till June 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win the nine state elections to be held during this period under his guidance,” Thakur said in a statement.

“Along with this, the party will again create a victory record in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory will be bigger than 2019,” he also said.