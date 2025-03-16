BJP will come to power in days ahead, everyone should work together: Yediyurappa

Belagavi (Karnataka): Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the party coming back to power in Karnataka in the days ahead, as he said that the atmosphere is favourable for it.

Amid a growing factional rift in the state unit of the BJP, the former chief minister asserted that everyone in the party should work together.

"The atmosphere is very favourable for the BJP and I'm confident that we will hundred per cent come to power in the state in the days ahead. We are together making honest efforts in that direction," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here in response to a question, he said, "There is no question of giving any suggestions, everyone will have to work together, that's all."

Factional rift in the BJP has come out in public with a section led by Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi demanding for state BJP president B Y Vijayendra's outster from the post.

They have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- Yediyurappa -- for trying to keep the party under their clutches.

The former CM however, did not wish to respond to a question regarding Yatnal.

To a question about his suggestions to the Congress government with concerns over lack of development and the implementation of guarantee schemes, Yediurappa said, "There is no meaning to these guarantees. They were announced to satisfy people, but they are not implemented properly. This (government) is Tughlaq Darbar in a way. Let's see how long they will run the administration like this."

Asked about the opinion that injustice was being done to north Karnataka in the present government's budget, compared to Yediyurappa's tenure, he said, "It is a fact known to everyone."