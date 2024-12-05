‘BJP wants to deprive SC, poor children of education’

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that the BJP government wants to deprive the children of Dalits, backward classes, poor and farmers of every facility and education.

“That is why, leave aside building new schools, the BJP government is not even providing electricity, water, toilets and benches to sit in the already established schools,” he said, adding that the “poor” condition of the schools in the state is the reason why parents are “losing faith” in government schools and the government is gradually “handing over the education system to private hands”. “The High Court, concerned with the poor condition of schools, had recently imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the BJP-JJP government. This was a shameful blow for any government,” he said.

“But it seems that even after this blow, the BJP is in deep slumber, intoxicated with power, and is ruining the education system of Haryana as a matter of policy,” he added. He said the government that gave the slogan of toilet in every house, did not build a single toilet for girls in 538 schools. 1047 schools do not even have toilets for boys. The problem is not just limited to schools, and the condition of colleges and universities remains extremely worrying, he added.