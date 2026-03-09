BJP vows to root out graft under 20-point programme for BMC

Mumbai: The BJP is implementing a 20-point programme for the first 100 days in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, focusing on corruption-free administration, and has already completed six tasks within a month, party leaders said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked newly-elected BJP corporators to work towards a corruption-free administration and fulfil the aspirations of Mumbaikars

while addressing a two-day training camp in Dadar on Sunday.

Following the chief minister’s address, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, Education Committee Chairperson Rajshree Shirwadkar and Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar addressed a press conference and announced the programme.

“Out of the 20-point programme for the first 100 days, six points have already been implemented,” Satam said.

He said the completed works included a decision to procure 27 school items for BMC schools through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Satam said community-level cleanliness competitions have been started, and action was initiated to develop entry points to the city.

He said vaccination against cervical cancer for girls in the 9-14 age group has been launched under a Central government scheme through the BMC.

Satam said a study group from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay was appointed to study flooding in the city.