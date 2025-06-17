BJP voted out of power in Chakma Council in no-confidence motion

Aizawl: The BJP was voted out of power in Mizoram’s Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Monday after its head, party leader Molin Kumar Chakma, was removed in a no-confidence motion, an official said.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the ruling party of the state, now has the maximum number of members in the council and it is likely to stake claim to form the next executive committee of the CADC.

The Molin Kumar Chakma-led executive committee, formed on February 4, was the first BJP-ruled one in the CADC since 1972.

A special session of the House was convened by CADC Chairman Lakkhan Chakma during which the BJP-led executive committee headed by Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out, the official said.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma, claiming that Molin lost the confidence of the majority of members.

Of the 17 elected members present, 15 voted in favour of Chakma’s removal, and one against it. The lone MNF member Rasik Mohan Chakma abstained from voting, the official said.

Twelve BJP members, including Lakkhan Chakma, recently quit the party and joined the ZPM.

In the 20-member council, the ZPM now has 16 members, the BJP two and the MNF one.

One seat is vacant due to the death of a BJP member in April. The ZPM is yet to stake a claim to form the next executive committee in the CADC, the official said.

The CADC was formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribals of Mizoram.