BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra passes away at 93

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, the party’s first president in Delhi and a five-time MP from the city, passed away here on Tuesday morning. He was 93.

Malhotra was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days.

He was one of the prominent faces of Delhi BJP, who served as the leader of Opposition in the Assembly and was also projected as the party’s chief ministerial face during the 2008 election, in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.

His mortal remains will be kept at the BJP office on Pandit Pant Marg from 12 noon to 2 pm on October 1

for mourners to pay their last respects. The cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan have expressed grief over

Malhotra’s demise. The Delhi government has cancelled several scheduled events.

Modi visited the veteran leader’s official residence and paid last respects.

Earlier, he lauded Malhotra’s contribution to public life and remembered him for strengthening the party in Delhi.

“Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our party in Delhi,” Modi said on X.

“He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in the post.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan expressed anguish over the passing away of the BJP stalwart.