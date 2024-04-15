BJP using Constitution changes to snatch people’s rights: Priyanka

Jaipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP of talking about amending the Constitution, and claimed that the ruling party wanted to snatch the people’s rights.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches sound shallow to her after 10 years of his rule at the Centre. “The talks about amendment in the Constitution is being raised by the BJP because they want to snatch the people’s rights. And they want to do it in a manner that you don’t even realise that it is happening,” Gandhi said.

Amid Opposition charges that the BJP was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Friday said that his government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now. Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Modi alleged that the Congress was standing with anti-national forces and hit out at the Opposition INDIA bloc for “trying to weaken” the country. The prime minister accused the Congress of trying to “destroy the Constitution” by imposing an emergency in the country.

Gandhi said this general election of the country is an election to save the Constitution. “It may be possible that in the beginning he had a desire to do something but after so many false promises in the last ten years, even after talking about so many big things, there is no employment in the country, today inflation is increasing so much. He has not been able to fulfill his promises. That’s why I feel his words are becoming shallow now,” she added.