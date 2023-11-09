‘BJP uses ED, CBI, I-T Dept to stop Congress from winning polls’

Baikunthpur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre claiming it uses the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department to stop his party from coming to power in elections.



Addressing a campaign rally in Baikunthpur constituency of Chhattisgarh, Kharge also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS have been trying to change the Constitution.

To stop them, Congress’ victory is necessary in elections to five states, including Chhattisgarh, he said.

Voting was held on Tuesday for Mizoram elections and for the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls. Polling for the second phase in Chhattisgarh, as well as elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled later this month. Kharge claimed the Congress fights for the poor, while the BJP fights for (industrialist) Adani and the rich.

‘This election is going to change the future of the country and it is very important as the BJP government, Modi ji and RSS have been trying to change the Constitution. They are trying to remove (provisions) which are in the interest of the poor and deprived people,’ he alleged.

To stop them, it is necessary to bring the Congress to power in the five states, including Chhattisgarh, Kharge said.

‘Modi ji says he has done so many things and asks what the Congress has done for the country. He takes the name of Congress at least 50 times in every speech as he is scared of the Congress,’ he said.

To prevent the Congress from coming to power in elections and to target its workers and leaders, the BJP-led Centre uses the ED, I-T department and CBI, he alleged.

‘But we are not going to be scared. The Congress will stand firmly and Bhupesh Baghel will again become the chief minister (of Chhattisgarh). Whoever the high command wants, will come (on the top post). We will fulfil our promises like we did the last time,’ he added.

‘In Hyderabad, I had said our one candidate is contesting from one constituency, but the BJP has fielded three candidates (from one segment) and they are the ED, I-T and CBI,’ Kharge claimed. He alleged that the BJP divides people and makes one religion fight with another for votes.

‘Modi ji says it is difficult to celebrate festivals in Chhattisgarh. Which festival is difficult to celebrate and for whom? He is saying this to instigate the people,’ Kharge said.