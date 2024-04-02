BJP urges EC to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘match-fixing’ remarks

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take the strictest action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and issue directions to lodge an FIR against him for his “match-fixing” remarks at an opposition INDIA bloc rally.

A BJP delegation comprising Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh lodged the complaint against Gandhi with the poll panel, urging it to direct the Congress leader to tender an “unconditional public apology” to the nation and the PM for levelling “false allegations” against him. Gandhi at the INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally on Sunday, accused Modi of trying to do “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha polls and warned that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavour and “changes” the Constitution, then the whole country would be “finished”.