BJP UP president submits internal report to PM Modi and Amit Shah

Lucknow: In the wake of the BJP’s recent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary has submitted an internal report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an attempt to redeem himself from the ignominy of the loss.



Sources indicate that Chaudhary prepared a comprehensive 15-page report based on feedback and discussions with 40,000 party workers across Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats. Over the past two days, he has met with PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Party President JP Nadda to discuss the findings in detail.

The report reveals a decrease of at least 8 per cent in the party’s vote share across all six regions of the state: Western UP, Braj, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Awadh, Gorakhpur, and Kashi. According to party data, the worst performances were in the Western and Kashi regions, where the party secured only 8 out of 28 seats. In Braj, it won 8 out of 13 seats, in Gorakhpur 6 out of 13, and in Awadh 7 out of 16. The BJP also failed to retain its current seats in Kanpur-Bundelkhand, securing just 4 out of 10 seats.

Chaudhary’s report highlights several reasons for the party’s poor performance, including arbitrary actions by officials and administration, dissatisfaction among party workers towards the government, and frequent leaks of government job examination papers over the past six years.

The report also mentions preferential recruitment of general category candidates in the state government, which has bolstered opposition claims of reservation removal, discontent among the Rajput community, and statements by party leaders about changing the Constitution.

Other factors include early distribution of election tickets, waning enthusiasm among workers by the 6th and 7th phases of voting, the dominance of the old pension issue among government officials, and the ‘Agniveer’ scheme becoming a significant election issue.

The party believes that officials involved in the election process at the grassroots level removed the names of core BJP voters from the voter list. The report states that 30,000 to 40,000 core voters’ names were removed from the voter list in almost all seats.

The report also notes a decline in non-Yadav OBC votes, specifically among Kurmi, Kori, Maurya, Shakya, and Lodh castes. Additionally, it claims a 10 per cent decrease in BSP’s core vote share, with the party securing only one-third of the Dalit votes compared to 2019. There was a notable decrease in votes from Jatavs, Khateeks, and Pasis, which benefited the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

The report suggests that if these issues are addressed promptly and party workers are treated respectfully by officials and the administration, the BJP could benefit in the upcoming by-elections for 10 seats, as well as in municipal, district, and village council elections.