BJP unveils strategic blueprint for Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with an ambitious plan to secure all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party’s national leadership convened multiple meetings, spanning from Lucknow to Ayodhya, to discuss new strategies and chart a roadmap for the 2024 elections.



The extensive deliberations not only addressed the 16 seats lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but also formulated fresh plans for each of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is set to introduce innovative strategies, focusing on direct engagement with the common people, bolstering booth-level activities, and enhancing its outreach across the state.

One of the key elements of the BJP’s strategy is to establish direct contacts and dialogues with residents at every doorstep. Party workers and officials have been tasked with the responsibility of reaching out to every household, discussing the accomplishments of the Modi government at the center and the governance of the Yogi government in the state. Additionally, conversations will highlight the Uttar Pradesh government’s initiatives against criminal elements and the mafia.

The BJP’s emphasis on booth-level activities takes center stage in its pursuit of victory in all 80 seats. Party officials, down to the booth level, have been assigned the role of “Panna Pramukh” or booth coordinators. This strategic move aims to counter opposition alliances, such as those formed by SP, BSP, and Congress, by focusing on winning at each individual booth.

The party has initiated the booth empowerment campaign, involving extensive wall writing and the construction of sturdy structures to fortify each booth. These booth committees will not only handle organisational public relations but also motivate voters to exercise their franchise.

State BJP President, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, expressed the party’s unwavering commitment to secure 100 per cent participation from Uttar Pradesh in electing the BJP for the third consecutive time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Under the “Gaon Chalo” campaign, the BJP aims to connect not only with urban centers but also with rural areas. Officials will engage in beneficiary contact to discuss Central government schemes and showcase the government’s resolute decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370, 35A, and Surgical Strikes. The campaign involves party officials spending nights in villages, participating in dialogues at the local “chaupalas” (community spaces).

In line with strategies employed in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the BJP plans to divide Lok Sabha constituencies in UP into 20 clusters, each comprising four seats. A three-member team will oversee each cluster, comprising a prominent leader, a national or state-level official, and a former district president or local organisation office bearer. Their role will be to coordinate national officials and align programs effectively.