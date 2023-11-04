BJP unveils election manifesto ‘Modi Ki Guarantee 2023’

RAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its election manifesto on Friday, titled “Modi Ki Guarantee 2023,” ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls scheduled for this month. The manifesto was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raipur, alongside former Chief Minister Raman Singh, state in charge Om Mathur, and other prominent leaders.



In a bid to attract the youth, farmers, and women, the comprehensive 47-page manifesto begins with the promise of the ‘Krishi Unnati Yojana,’ which commits to procuring 21 quintals per acre of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, ensuring the complete payment of farmers’ money in one go. The manifesto also pledges to establish cash withdrawal counters of banks in every Panchayat building and guarantee the availability of gunny bags before paddy procurement in the state.

Another significant initiative highlighted is the ‘Mahanari Vandan Yojana,’ which aims to provide married women with annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000. Additionally, the manifesto outlines a policy to fill one lakh vacant positions in the state within two years.

The BJP promises to provide pure water connectivity to 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. Amit Shah emphasised that this manifesto is not just a document but a resolution to make Chhattisgarh a fully developed state in the next five years.

The manifesto addresses the issue of Tendu Patta collection, with a commitment to increase the collection rate to Rs 5,500 per standard bag and extend the collection period to 15 days. Collectors will receive a bonus of up to Rs 4,500, and various facilities will be provided.

Furthermore, the BJP pledges to double the Ayushman Bharat limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family and assures the availability of 500 new Jan Aushad stores in the state.

Leaving no stones unturned, Shah made scatjing attack on the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order during his current regime. Shah labelled Baghel as the ‘pre-paid CM’ of the Congress and alleged that he had made over 300 unfulfilled promises.

While addressing a rally earlier the day, Shah called him ‘prepaid CM’ of Congress and that the validity of his talk time has ended. The Union Home Minister further alleged that the incumbent CM has made Chhattisgarh the ATM of Congress. Shah also urged the public to vote for BJP candidates.

Chhattisgarh is the only state among the five poll-bound states where the assembly polls will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, with polling for 20 seats, is scheduled for November 7, while the remaining 70 seats will go to the polls on November 17. The counting of votes for all states is set for December 3.