BJP unveils 88 candidates for Assam polls; Sarma to contest from Jalukbari

Guwahati/New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari seat.



Sarma contested from Jalukbari constituency in a bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term.

Sitting BJP MP Hitendra Nath Goswami has been fielded against state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat.

Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Dispur and Bihpuria, respectively.

Among other recent entrants from the Congress, Sashi Kanta Das has been fielded from Raha (SC), while Kamalakhya Purkayastha has been shifted from Karimganj (North) to Katigorah.

Former AGP MLA Bhupen Roy, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Abhayapuri.

Cabinet ministers who will contest from their current seats are Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Education minister Ranoj Pegu from Dhemaji (ST), Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma, Binal Borah from Tingkhon, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad (SC), Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Krishendu Paul from Patharkandi and Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur.

Among those whose constituencies have been changed are Speaker Biswajit Daimary, shifted from Panery to Tamulpur (ST), and ministers Chandramohan Patowary (Dharmapur to Tihu) and Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Pathacharkuchi to Bhawanipur-Sorbhog).

Sports minister Nandita Garlosa, representing Haflong (ST), has been replaced by Rupali Langthasa, while Deputy speaker Numal Momin, representing Bokajan (ST), has been replaced by Surjya Rongphar.

Former Union minister Rameshwar Teli will contest from Duliajan, a seat currently represented by Terash Gowala, who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. The Mahmora seat, represented by minister Jogen Mohan, also recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, has been given to Suruj Dihingia.

Former minister and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will contest from Rangia, while Sajay Kishan has been shifted from Tinsukia to Makum.

The party has increased the number of women candidates to six from two in the previous elections.