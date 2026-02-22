BJP undermining Constitution, alleges Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of undermining the Constitution.



Addressing a function organised in Patna on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly alleged that BJP leaders were weakening the nation.

“BJP leaders are following the ideologies of Nathuram Godse and Golwalkar, spreading hatred in society and weakening the nation. They are undermining the Constitution of the country,” Yadav alleged.

He also alleged that the RSS was “anti-Dalit and against reservation” and claimed that people in the state were deprived of the 65 per cent reservation introduced by the previous Mahagathbandhan government due to the NDA.

“When we were in power in Bihar, we had increased the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions. We had requested the Centre to place the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from legal scrutiny, but the Centre did not do so,” he said.

“This shows that NDA leaders are anti-reservation,” he alleged.

Yadav said the RJD has consistently worked for the political, social and economic upliftment of the Ravidas community and would continue to do so.

He further claimed that the prohibition policy in Bihar has “completely failed”, alleging that mafias were being protected by the government.