‘BJP undermined rights of every class & community’

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, criticised the present Haryana government, stating, “As the fear of losing power looms, the BJP has replaced its lathi and bullets with sweet pills of fake announcements.” He emphasised that the people of Haryana are not going to fall for any illusions and will strive until they oust the BJP from power.



Hooda mentioned that the BJP has undermined the rights of every class and community. This, he said, has prompted people and representatives from various sections to join the Congress.

Among those who joined the Congress were State President of INLD SC cell Ved Singh Munde, State general secretary of the BC cell Subhash Saini, Vice President of SC cell Sant Ram, State secretary Dhanpat Singh, Office secretary Satish Chhachia, District president of Sonipat advocate Ashok Bhauria, District President of the medical cell Jind Balwan Singh, and former sarpanch Uday Singh, along with hundreds of leaders and workers. Hooda welcomed them all to the party, assuring them of

full respect.