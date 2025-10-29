BJP trying to ‘win by deletion’, Tamil Nadu CM slams SIR

Chennai: K Stalin, the president of the DMK and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, charged Tuesday that the BJP was planning to deny thousands of voters their right to vote by using the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. He also declared that an all-party meeting would be held in Chennai on November 2 to determine the next steps.

Stalin claimed that the BJP and the AIADMK were trying to “win by deletion” by focusing on working-class,

Scheduled Caste, minority, and female voters while speaking to party workers at the “My Polling Booth–Victory Booth” training program in Mamallapuram. They are not brave enough to confront the public. Their calculation is to deny people who support us the ability to vote. However, Tamil Nadu won’t permit it,” he stated.

He said that the 2026 Assembly election will decide the future of Tamil Nadu between the DMK, which stands for the state’s uniqueness, and the AIADMK, that bows down to Delhi with servitude.

The election is to save Tamil Nadu’s self-respect and uniqueness, the DMK president said.

In 2021, the elections were held to save Tamil Nadu from the bondage of the AIADMK, and the Assembly poll next year will be to protect the state from the BJP-AIADMK combine, he said.

He claimed that some “enemies” wanted to destroy Tamil Nadu directly and indirectly. “We must defeat them and safeguard our land, language, and self-respect,” he cautioned.