BJP trying to poach our MLAs with offers of Rs 20-25 cr: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even after the implementation of the code of conduct, is still harassing the opposition parties and are trying to poach AAP MLAs and leaders in Punjab by calling them from foreign numbers to threaten or tempt them to join the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Three AAP MLAs, Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj (Jalalabad), Amandeep Singh Musafir (Balluana) and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) addressed a press conference and told how they were approached by the BJP and offered money to join their party.All three MLAs asserted that they are the true soldiers of the AAP and won’t leave the party.