BJP trying to manipulate voter list, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls to create “fake voters” and undermine the democratic system.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and leaders from across the state at the Samajwadi Party state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the BJP was keen to “pollute the democratic process” through alleged irregularities in voter registration.

He warned that if any manipulation was found in the preparation of electoral rolls, FIRs would be lodged against those involved, including officials and employees.

He said a draft format of the FIR had been circulated to all party booth level agents and booth in-charges.

Calling upon party workers to gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav urged them to go door to door, connect with people and communicate the party’s policies and programmes.

He appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to remain cautious of what he termed BJP “conspiracies.”

“The people of the state and voters are not with the BJP,” he said, alleging that the ruling party was acting like a “land mafia” and that BJP leaders were illegally occupying government and poor people’s land across the state.

He also accused the government of rampant corruption, claiming that corruption had reached its peak in every department.

“The BJP government has crossed all limits of corruption. In the 2027 Assembly elections, the BJP will be wiped out,” he said.