BJP trying to divide the country on caste, religious lines: Lalu

Purnea (Bihar): In his first major speech after recovering from a kidney transplant operation, RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Saturday launched a frontal attack on his old rival the BJP, alleging the right-wing party was trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines. The BJP and RSS are against the country’s minorities, the former chief minister of Bihar claimed in a virtual speech relayed from his Delhi residence to the rally of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance of which RJD in a constituent . “The BJP and RSS are against minorities and weaker sections of the society ... We (the Grand alliance) will wipe out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly polls,” a frail-looking Prasad, who returned to the country earlier this month after a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, said.

Both BJP and RSS are “against reservation” and are trying to change the Constitution and end reservation, Prasad alleged. “Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. BJP is following the instructions of RSS,” he claimed. Prasad said Bihar has taken the initiative and the BJP-led central government “will be wiped out from the entire country in the coming polls.” Prasad’s comments came on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally at Lauruia held CM Nitish Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into ‘jungle raj’ for which he used to blame the previous RJD-Congress rule in the state.