BJP to upheave Rahul’s ‘anti-OBC remark’ during its nationwide reach-out programme in April

New Delhi: As political observers predict that caste-based politics is likely to play out in a big way ahead of the 2024 general elections, leaving no stone unturned ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to snuff off the opposition Congress’ intention of revamping and countering them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Party sources confirmed to Millennium Post that the BJP OBC Morcha is all set to reach-out to every household in almost 1 lakh villages across the country over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s reported defamatory remark on the OBC community and his conviction by a Surat Court.

Essentially, the BJP OBC Morcha is holding a mass reach-out programme from April 6 to 14 across the nation — ‘Gao Gao Chalo; Ghar Ghar Chalo’ — where the respective state OBC Morcha presidents and division-level OBC leaders will reach out to every household of the identified 1 lakh villages and circulate pamphlets, mentioning Modi government’s welfare schemes for backward castes. A party leader said that they will also mention that Gandhi owed an apology to the community.

The BJP OBC Morcha will also hold community-based meetings in respective villages, like, meetings with Yadavs, Jats, Prajapatis, Kolis, Rajputs, Kushwahas.

Nukkad sabhas will also be organised in the villages. The programme is scheduled to begin on the BJP’s foundation day (April 6) and will conclude on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) with April 11 being the Jayanti of Mahatma Jotiba Phule. The OBC reach-out programme aims at reaching one crore households.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, stating that he, by his remarks on the Modi surname had shown a “pathetic and casteist mindset” towards members of the OBC community.